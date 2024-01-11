StockNews.com Downgrades Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,043 shares of company stock worth $7,684,311. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

