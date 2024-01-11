StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVFree Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

