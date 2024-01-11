StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Carver Bancorp has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 16.26%.
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
