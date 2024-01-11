StockNews.com Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Up 3.8 %

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $243.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fortuna Silver Mines

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

