StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eagle Materials from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.60.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $205.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $129.76 and a 12 month high of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,510,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,116,000 after purchasing an additional 730,454 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,763,000 after purchasing an additional 203,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

