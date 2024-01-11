StockNews.com Upgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $20.39 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $17.23 and a 1-year high of $34.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 2.21.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.51). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 11,153 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 74.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 9,375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 45.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 291.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 13.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 143,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

