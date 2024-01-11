Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,018 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $65.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
