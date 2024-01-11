Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,274 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Parsons by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,931,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,511,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after acquiring an additional 412,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parsons by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 557,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,824,000 after acquiring an additional 390,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Shares of PSN opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a 12 month low of $40.61 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

