Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 487 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $170.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.77. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $170.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.