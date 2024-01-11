Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 53,610 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 178.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,610 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 103,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 20.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 733,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.37 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.0266 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

