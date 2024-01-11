Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,067,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,355,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,235 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,970,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $73.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.42. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $68.55 and a 1-year high of $86.03.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 10.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.