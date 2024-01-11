Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,562 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 124,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,075,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,158,000 after acquiring an additional 28,053,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,222,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1,151.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,467,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,119,000 after buying an additional 17,911,476 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,599,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,339,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,983,000 after buying an additional 8,495,066 shares during the period. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.57. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.73.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

