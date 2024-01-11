Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,220,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after acquiring an additional 201,524 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 99.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 167,802 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ stock opened at $64.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

