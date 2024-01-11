Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $432,000 Holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 42.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 52.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the first quarter worth $103,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Olympic Steel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Olympic Steel Trading Up 1.4 %

ZEUS stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.80. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $68.91. The stock has a market cap of $703.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.73.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $526.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.30 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Olympic Steel Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

