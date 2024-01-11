Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.61.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

