Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 207,038 shares of company stock worth $10,836,433 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JCI opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.