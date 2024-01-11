Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,905,705.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $83.82 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $91.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

