Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Invests $429,000 in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.33% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 641.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $20.11 on Thursday. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 million, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. This is a positive change from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

