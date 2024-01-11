Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $453,000 Investment in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ERII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 39.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 49,671 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 45.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 42.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Energy Recovery news, Director Joan Kai Chow bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $26,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Yu Lang Mao sold 121,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $2,187,321.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 2.8 %

ERII stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.04 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of 63.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Recovery Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.