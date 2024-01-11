Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Datadog by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $9,613,609.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,574,159.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,878 shares of company stock valued at $66,931,497. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,001.50, a PEG ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.