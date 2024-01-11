Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 1,835 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $201,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,966.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE IIPR opened at $94.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.73. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.57). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

