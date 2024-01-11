Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,588 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 28.1% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 30,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 127,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 7.4% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 204,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,191,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AB stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

