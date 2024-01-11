Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 7,528 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKG. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,002.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.23.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

