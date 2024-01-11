Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.99 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at $31,793,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

