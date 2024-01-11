Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 568 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FENY opened at $22.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

