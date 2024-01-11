Strs Ohio Acquires 1,361 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,425,000 after buying an additional 52,320 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.67.

NYSE:DHI opened at $154.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.28. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

