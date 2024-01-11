Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.40% of CareTrust REIT worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 15.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 83,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 10,314 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

