Strs Ohio Buys 228,200 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 129.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.26% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $8,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $37,956,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,401,000 after buying an additional 1,441,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.75 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 35,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $866,851.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,998,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,494 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $143,118.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,797,881.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,789. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.