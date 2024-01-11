Strs Ohio Buys 3,480 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Boyd Gaming worth $9,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $62.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $52.42 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day moving average of $63.14.

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. Barclays cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.58.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

