Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of EastGroup Properties worth $8,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 14,457.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 22,842 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,284,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $182.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.05 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.42.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.61%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total transaction of $173,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. Mizuho downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.