Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 501,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of CubeSmart worth $10,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 332.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.09.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

