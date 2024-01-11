Strs Ohio Has $11.11 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 180.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $105.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

