Strs Ohio Has $9.96 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $9,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

