Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.15% of Encompass Health worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,988,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,776,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,286,000 after buying an additional 731,015 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,295,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3,070.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 574,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after buying an additional 556,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $68.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

