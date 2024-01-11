Strs Ohio Invests $5.85 Million in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $55.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Crane NXT, Co. has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.