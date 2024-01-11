Strs Ohio Lowers Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 34,932 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of Lamb Weston worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 38,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 12,834 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,188,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,930,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston stock opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lamb Weston

About Lamb Weston

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

