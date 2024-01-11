Strs Ohio Purchases 1,826 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of STERIS worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,801,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,980,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127,262 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,492,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,240,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $223.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.48 and a 200-day moving average of $218.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

