Strs Ohio Sells 14,402 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,194 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.18% of IDACORP worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 2nd quarter valued at $777,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 114,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in IDACORP by 34.8% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

IDA opened at $97.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.57.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $510.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

