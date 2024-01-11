Strs Ohio Sells 2,200 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.22% of Terreno Realty worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $49,505,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,873,000 after purchasing an additional 549,823 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Terreno Realty by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,107,000 after purchasing an additional 529,563 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $93,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TRNO opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.51. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $50.42 and a 12 month high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

View Our Latest Report on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.