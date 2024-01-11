Strs Ohio Sells 30,484 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,484 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after buying an additional 87,333 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after buying an additional 252,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 14.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,646,000 after purchasing an additional 172,355 shares during the period.

NYSE SPB opened at $78.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $85.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In related news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

