Strs Ohio Sells 3,053 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

Moderna stock opened at $109.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $207.51.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

