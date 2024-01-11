Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties
Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile
Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.
