Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $6.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -109.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 761,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.