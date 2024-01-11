Suncorp Group Limited (SUNPH) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Suncorp Group Limited (ASX:SUNPH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.285 per share on Sunday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Suncorp Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.69, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

