S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of S&W Seed from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of SANW stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. S&W Seed had a net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.08%. Analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

