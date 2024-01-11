T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,639,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $93.42.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $107.39 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.