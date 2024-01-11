Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,333 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

TGT stock opened at $144.09 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

