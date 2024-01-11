TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 60,814 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,814 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.34% of Kellanova worth $69,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $30,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $3,870,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,787,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,915,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,811,848 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $72.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

K has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

