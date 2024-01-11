TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 57,368 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $69,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market cap of $200.13 billion, a PE ratio of -118.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.