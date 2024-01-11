TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $64,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,676,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $437,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 51,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,123,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock valued at $17,487,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $936.55 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $767.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,005.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $963.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $944.22. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.