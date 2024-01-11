TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,073 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,737 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.36% of NetApp worth $56,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 748 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NTAP. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair cut NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $86.66 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a return on equity of 94.77% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

