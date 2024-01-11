TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Lululemon Athletica worth $72,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 261,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $100,984,000 after acquiring an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $484.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $464.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.52. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $352,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $520.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.90.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

